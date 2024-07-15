Trump classified documents case dismissed by judge

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A judge has dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump.

The case alleged that Trump illegally took classified documents and refused to return them. Hundreds of federal documents were stored in his Mar-A-Lago home.

Judge Aileen Cannon ruled in favor of Trump’s team, which argued Special Counsel Jack Smith was unlawfully appointed and did not have the authority to bring the case.

Cannon, who Trump appointed to the Federal Bench in 2020, ruled that only Congress can authorize Smith as a special prosecutor and fund the investigation.