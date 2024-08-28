Trump begins battleground blitz, heads to La Crosse this week

(ABC 6 News) — Over the next few days, Republican ticket Donald Trump and JD Vance are blitzing battleground states as they try to pick up momentum ahead of the election.

Vance spent Tuesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as the Ohio Senator used the day to blame the Biden/Harris adminstration for the state of the economy.

Meanwhile, Trump stopped at a Michigan campaign office before he heads to Wisconsin on Thursday, and ABC 6 News will bring full coverage of the town hall event in La Crosse which kicks off at 6 PM.