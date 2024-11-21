Truck catches fire following crash in Pine Island

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday evening around 5:50 p.m., Pine Island Fire Department responded to a crash on Hwy 52.

According to Pine Island FD, a caller had reported that a truck had lost control and rolled several times before landing in the ditch. Dispatch was then told the truck had started on fire.

Crews responded with an engine crew, rescue, and one tender. While on the way, crews were told that the occupants were able to get out of the truck before it became fully engulfed.

Crews deployed their bumper line and one high pressure line to extinguish the fire. The two occupants were assessed by Zumbrota Area Ambulance for minor injuries.

Responding to the accident were deputies with Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, and Berg’s Towing.