Trout stocking in northeast Iowa streams starts Monday

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will begin stocking streams with trout in the northeast part of the state on Monday, March 31.

The DNR Trout Program offers Iowa anglers a variety of trout fishing opportunities, including catchable stockings, fingerling stockings, wild trout, streams with restrictive regulations, easy universal access areas and remote streams with difficult access.

About 320,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout and 30,000 fingerling brook trout will be stocked into hundreds of miles of northeast Iowa streams from the beginning of April through the end of October.

Funding to support the trout stocking program comes from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and trout fees. About 50,000 Iowans and 7,000 nonresidents go trout fishing in Iowa each year.

Iowa’s trout streams are open year-round. Find more information on trout fishing here.