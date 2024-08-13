Trooper Ryan Londregan returns to work with State Patrol

(KSTP) — Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Ryan Londregan has returned to work.

The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed the information with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Tuesday that Londregan had returned to work with them in Golden Valley.

Londregan originally faced criminal charges for killing Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop on July 31, 2023. Charges included second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter.

However, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty decided to drop those charges, citing new evidence that would have made it impossible for the state to prove that Londregan’s actions were not an authorized use of force by a peace officer.

Londregan was then exonerated by the Minnesota State Patrol of all wrongdoing by an internal review of the incident, clearing his way to return to his position.

