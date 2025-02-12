Trondheim World Ski Championships sweater has local ties

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — You’ve likely admired them in the window of The Nordic Shop in the Galleria of downtown Rochester, or maybe you’re just cool enough to own one.

We’re talking about the Dale of Norway sweater. It’s not just any garment. Since 1956, the World Ski Championships athletes have donned one of these amazing works of art.

This year, there is a very local angle to the design athletes will be wearing.

On Tuesday, ABC 6 News Anchor Robin Wolfram sat down with Louise and Walter Hanson, the owners of The Nordic Shop, who contributed to the design of the sweater. Watch the video above to learn more!