Triton Schools enters into negotiations with new Superintendent

New Triton Superintendent

(ABC 6 News) – The Triton Public School District is entering into negotiations with its potential, new supt. Luke Lutterman.

According to the school board chair, Wendy Kenworthy, the board voted unanimously to enter into negotiations with Lutterman for the position.

Wednesday, Lutterman was interviewed by four committees, comprised of administration, directors, staff, school board members, community members and support groups.

Lutterman is a former cobra, according to his Facebook page.

The pending start date for Lutterman is set for July 1, 2025.