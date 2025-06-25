Triton FB’s Pierce Petersohn commits to Penn State

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, one of the Big Ten’s top programs landed one of Southeast Minnesota’s top athletes.

Multi-sport standout and former Prep of the Week, Pierce Petersohn, confirmed his commitment to Penn State Football on social media as first reported by On3 Sports.

Petersohn is projected to play for the Nittany Lions as a tight end once he arrives in Happy Valley.

The current Triton Cobra brings speed, versatility and endurance as a result of playing track & field, plus basketball in addition to football. Petersohn has also proven himself in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA.

Petersohn certainly has the drive that every head coach craves; as a hooper, Petersohn broke Triton’s all-time scoring record this past season, surpassing the 1,440-point mark.

On the track, Petersohn is a multi-faceted athlete, finishing as high as second this spring in the 400 Meters at the MSHSL State Championships.

But what James Franklin and the Nittany Lions are getting is a gridiron star that has led Cobras Football to back-to-back Section 2AA Titles. Petersohn’s skills can be seen under center, using his speed to get out of pressure and throw on the run as Triton’s quarterback. However, his 6’5″ height and 200-lb build also appear to make him a fit at tight end in Penn State’s eyes.

In addition to the Gophers, Petersohn also received offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Northwestern.