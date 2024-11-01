Trick-or-treaters brave the cold for Halloween

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It was an evening of costumes and candy as many went around the neighborhoods trick or treating.

In Austin, for those who needed a break from the cold Bethlehem Church opened their doors for their light up the night Halloween event.

Many kids came through with their costumes and participated in various games while getting candy of course.

“It’s been an amazing thing to see the community come and put some trust in us that they know this is a place they can come every Halloween and not only get some candy but also to have some fun,” Bethlehem Church Pastor Paul Steele said.

Steele said the church saw just over 600 kids come through their doors during tonight and there was enough candy to go around.

It’s something the church and families look forward to every year.