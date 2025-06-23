Tribute Wall for fallen military members comes to Rochesterfest

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – A mobile memorial to honor those who have served the U.S. will be coming to Soldier’s Field as part of Rochesterfest on Monday.

The America’s Freedom Tribute Caravan brings its Tribute Wall across the country to honor sacrifices made to protect the nation’s freedom. It will arrive in Soldier’s Field Park at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 23, with a special ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

ABC 6 News Reporter Chandler Jackson spoke with Craig Ugland, the state captain for the Minnesota Patriot Guard, to talk about the importance of the memorial and what to expect from the ceremony.