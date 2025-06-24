Tribute to fallen veterans, first responders lands at Rochesterfest

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The Med City’s biggest summer staple has arrived and with it a special tribute to those fallen in the line of duty, “America’s Freedom Tribute” wall.

Standing about 84 feet long, a miniature version of the Vietnam War Memorial Wall is now set up next to the Soldier’s Field Memorial, containing all of the more than 58,000 names found on the real wall in Washington, D.C.

There are also other, smaller memorials for those lost in Iraq/Afghanistan, the September 11 attacks, and other losses of life over the years.

Rochesterfest’s executive director, Randy Stocker, said it was never the intent to bring the tribute to the festival, but it turned into wonderful idea.

“One of my board members called me in January and said wouldn’t it be nice if we could bring this traveling memorial to Rochester,” he said.

Known as the “American Veterans Traveling Tribute”, it came all the way to Rochester from Texas.

Lonnie Reavis was the one who drove it here.

“”It’s an honor to you know bring this to places,” Reavis said, “cause you got a lot of people that may not be able to ever visit the one in D-C.”

And he didn’t drive alone.

Just before the wall made its way to Soldier’s Field, it stopped a little south at the Rochester International Event Center to get an escort.

A couple dozen bikers, first responders, veterans, and other volunteers guided the wall up to the festival grounds, where even more showed out to help set it up.

“Well I think the people of Rochester are amazing. If you ask for help they say, ‘Where do you want me and when do you want me there?’ They come out and they volunteer,” said Stocker. “We need about 450 volunteers for this week to pull of Rochesterfest, and we’re off to a good start with probably triple what said were gonna come to help today.”

Despite the rain, the wall was set up in just half an hour, now standing as a tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“If we can ignite people’s spark to show more appreciation for the veterans that served our country and the first responders that save our lives,” said Stocker, “I think that helps everybody. So ignite your spark and thank these people for what they do, because they make America what it is today.”

The tribute wall will be up 24/7 all throughout Rochesterfest.