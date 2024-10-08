Trial underway in Hancock County for man accused of killing wife

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, a murder trial is underway in Hancock County for a man accused of killing his estranged wife.

56-year-old Roger Crews Jr. has pleaded not guilty to the October 2023 homicide of his wife, Karen Crews.

Crews had called police to conduct a welfare check on Karen at their home. When they did, she was found dead.

Crews was arrested for murder later that day.

The trial is scheduled to last five days, and ABC 6 News will have more coverage from the courtroom on Wednesday.