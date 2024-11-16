Trial underway in Georgia murdered college student case

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Georgia, a trial is underway for a man accused of killing 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley.

Riley’s death sparked a national debate over the Biden administration’s immigration policies after investigators revealed Jose Ibarra is undocumented.

Prosecutors on Friday told the judge that Ibarra was on a “hunt” for women to sexually assault when he allegedly ventured on a University of Georgia running trail in February.

Ibarra is facing ten criminal counts including murder. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.