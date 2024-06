The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The trial of a man accused of killing an Iowa police officer has been postponed.

Kyle Ricke was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Algona officer, Kyle Cram.

His trial was set for this week in Dickinson county but has been postponed to July 8th.