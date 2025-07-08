Trial for unlicensed daycare operator charged with death of child begins

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The trial for a Cresco woman accused of causing the death of a 1-year-old began earlier this week.

Shirley Weber, 70, was charged in May of 2023 with child endangerment–resulting in death of a child.

According to court documents, on June 28, 2022, Weber was providing unlicensed daycare to 10 children at her Cresco home.

That day, she placed 16-month-old Lucas Schloesser in his car seat incorrectly, allegedly only buckling the top of the seat.

According to court documents, Schloesser slipped down in the car seat and choked. According to his obituary, he later died at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester.

Could documents allege that Weber “failed to provide proper supervision which resulted in the death of L.S.”

The trial was originally scheduled to begin in September 2023, but Weber’s defense filed for and received six continuances.

During that time, Weber received permission to travel outside the state to several family events.

Iowa attorney general Brenna Bird argued against a seventh trial continuance in early 2025, writing that “Defendant is charged with causing the death of baby L.S. by improper use of a baby seat, specifically the seat belt. This is no surprise. Defendant has known this for the last 2.5 years (since the death of L.S.).”