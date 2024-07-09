Trial for man accused of killing Algona police officer began Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) — The trial for a man accused of killing an Algona police officer officially began on Tuesday.

Kyle Ricke is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Officer Kevin Cram in September 2023.

If convicted, Ricke could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

On Tuesday, the prosecution introduced its first 56 pieces into evidence before calling its first witness, Algona Police Chief Marcus Bacha, who also responded to the scene where Cram was shot.

Ricke allegedly fired eight shots at point-blank range into Cram before fleeing and was eventually apprehended.