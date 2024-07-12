Trial date set in lawsuit against Diocese of Winona-Rochester

Trial date set in lawsuit against Diocese.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, attorneys representing the alleged victims of a child sexual abuse civil case against the Diocese of Winona-Rochester requested a trial date.

Attorneys representing the alleged victims accused the Diocese of not negotiating in good faith. Attorneys representing the Diocese, though, say they are negotiating in good faith but add that they are not the ones dragging their feet.

In 2018, the Diocese filed for bankruptcy following allegations of sexual abuse by members of the church, all prior to 1978.

Then in 2022, a court forced the Diocese to pay over $22 million to the victims. Some of the Diocese’s insurance agencies were also forced to pay.

Many of them did, except for one hold out: U.S. Fire Insurance.

Attorneys defending the victims say U.S. Fire Insurance is denying their obligation to pay survivors. As a result, the remaining unpaid victims say they are forced to wait for justice.

“The Diocese contributed. They understood that they were on the hook for this. They screwed up. They didn’t protect these kids. They let this happen through their negligence, and now it’s time for the insurance companies to just like when you get in a car accident, that’s what it’s there for,” said Josh Peck of Jeff Anderson & Associates.

A Winona County judge trial scheduled the trial for March of next year. U.S. Fire Insurance did not respond to ABC 6 News’ request for comment.