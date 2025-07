(ABC 6 News) — A trial date has been set for the suspect in a Rochester police standoff that took place in June.

Luis Ovalle, 29, was charged with terroristic threats and fleeing a police officer in a vehicle after the incident that took place on June 28.

Related: Court documents reveal new details in Rochester standoff

During a Rule 8 hearing on Tuesday, Ovalle’s omnibus hearing was waived, and a trial date was set for May 4, 2026.