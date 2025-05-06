Trial date set for Rochester woman accused of attacking toddler with a pizza cutter

(ABC 6 News) — A jury trial date has been set for a Rochester woman facing assault charges for allegedly attacking a toddler with a pizza cutter.

Andrianna Newburn, 27, faces amended charges of 1st-, 2nd-, 3rd-, and 5th-degree assault after originally being charged with 2nd- and 5th-degree assault. She also has been charged with terroristic threats.

The charges stem from a June 2024 incident during which Newburn allegedly lacerated a co-worker’s toddler at Rochester KinderCare Learning Center.

Newburn’s trial is set for May 12 beginning at 9 a.m.