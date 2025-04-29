Tree planting, final paving scheduled for May along Hwy 56 in LeRoy

(ABC 6 News) — MnDOT has announced tree planting and final paving along Hwy 56 in LeRoy will begin in May.

Tree planting is set to begin May 6, and MnDOT says drivers should be alert for a private contractor during this time.

This week, crews are marking planting locations in preparation for the work along the boulevard and other MnDOT right of way through LeRoy.

Planting is scheduled to take about three days, weather permitting.

Trees were cut down in 2024 to prepare for the reconstruction work, and a mix of 170 coniferous, deciduous and ornamental trees and sizes are being planted.

The final paving and striping work is also scheduled to be completed in mid-May.