Transportation officials expect a record amount of travelers for the holiday season

(ABC 6 News) — Across the country, transportation officials are expecting a record amount of travelers on the move this upcoming holiday season.

At MSP Airport, officials say they are expecting at least 468,000 people to pass through TSA starting Tuesday through the end of Thanksgiving.

The airport projects the busiest days will be Wednesday and then the Sunday after Thanksgiving.