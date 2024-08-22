Transportation education with the start of a new school year

(ABC 6 News) — With the start of a new school year upon us, the Minnesota Deportment of Transportation is reminding everyone of the active transportation education requirement for Minnesota schools.

The law requires all students to receive age appropriate education related to safe walking and bicycling during the first few weeks of class.

Grades K-8 are required to learn pedestrian and bike safety as well as traffic laws and helmet use. Non-public schools are not required to teach the program.