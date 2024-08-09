Train derailment in Willmar

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Crews are cleaning up after eight train cars left the tracks in Willmar on Thursday.

It was an active scene with crews on the ground working with heavy equipment. The railroad company BNSF says four of the derailed cars ended up on their sides while the other four remained upright.

No one was injured, but nearby railroad crossings were closed while the scene was cleared. There is no word yet on what caused the derailment.