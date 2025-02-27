Traffic stop in Iowa leads to chase across college campus

(ABC 6 News) – A West Union man faces multiple drug charges after he tried to escape a Winneshiek County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop.

Cody Reisner, a 41-year-old man from West Union was taken into custody for the incident.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Reisner sped away from a deputy trying to initiate a traffic stop on Tuesday night. The chase continued into Decorah city limits, and authorities say Reisner did not stop for traffic signs.

He allegedly drove through Luther College’s campus, driving through grass and striking a sign. The deputy stopped the chase as Reisner entered the campus due to safety reasons.

The sheriff’s office says he fled from the vehicle after parking it in front of a Luther College building. Methamphetamine was scattered inside and outside the vehicle.

Reisner was later located on the campus by K9 units and taken into custody. He faces three felony drug charges, three misdemeanors for fleeing police and criminal mischief, and one charge of reckless driving.