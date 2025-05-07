Traffic safety stakeholders hold Toward Zero Deaths workshop in Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s an ambitious goal with a powerful name: Toward Zero Deaths.

The effort across Minnesota aims to lower the number of crashes and deaths we see on the road.

On Wednesday, around 180 traffic safety stakeholders from southeast Minnesota came to Rochester for a workshop.

Topics at the forefront of the discussion included the impacts of mental health on our roads, innovative strategies that address traffic safety issues, and cannabis legalization.

Law enforcement says polydrug use is a contributing factor to a third of those deaths.

“People are mixing the drugs thinking they will counteract each other, and I am talking about alcohol and marijuana use and actually, that amplifies greatly. So one plus one equals three is what we say with impairment being there,” said Kristine Hernandez, the state communications director of Towards Zero Deaths.

Since Towards Zero Deaths started in 2003, traffic-related deaths have declined 27% through 2024.