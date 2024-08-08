Traffic reduced to one lane on southbound 52 near 16th Street

(ABC 6 News) – Traffic is reduced to one lane on southbound Highway 52 in Rochester, after a single car hit a lightpole and sign near the 16th Street exit.

According to a witness at the scene, a man pulled the driver out of the smoking white vehicle shortly before multiple first responder vehicles arrived.

The responder vehicles have blocked multiple lanes of traffic, leaving drivers to continue in the exit lane.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is available.