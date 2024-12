(ABC 6 News) – Visitors to the downtown Rochester area should expect traffic delays due to the Downtown Dazzle Parade, which will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The parade starts at the Edison Building Parking Lot (615 7 Street SW) and will travel east along 6 Street SW and north along 1 Avenue SW to 2 Street NW.

Intersections will re-open after the parade has passed.

The parade is expected to be done by 7:30 p.m.

You can stream the parade live here.