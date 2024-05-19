Traffic crash in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – One man is seriously injured after a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Albert Lea on Sunday.

at 1:12 p.m., Albert Lea Police Department was dispatched to the scene near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Weston Street.

The motorcycle driver was lying in the street injured. Medical care was provided at the scene, and the driver was then taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea via ambulance.

According to officers, 87-year-old Orville Johnson was north on Bridge Avenue trying to turn left onto Weston Street. Christopher Seul, age 35, was south on Weston Street on a motorcycle. Johnson failed to yield to Seul who had the right of way, causing him to crash into the passenger side of his van.

Seul was not wearing a helmet, and does not have a motorcycle endorsement.

He was airlifted to Mayo Clinic after sustaining serious injuries.