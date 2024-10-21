Toys for Tots drive returns for 31st year

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — This weekend, the Rochester Rough Riders brought back their annual Toys for Tots trail ride for the 31st year.

Riders from all over the area donated a toy costing $35 or more to off-road their vehicles at Donley’s Woods in Byron.

Thousands of dollars worth of toys were donated on Saturday to make sure every kid can have a toy at Christmas.

The Vice President of the club, Brent Boysen, said being able to bring a smile to the kids’ faces at Christmas time is the entire reason they continue to do this drive.

“We’re a family oriented club, and we all have children, and we know that some people aren’t as fortunate to come out and do the stuff that we are, and it’s wonderful to pay back,” said Boysen.

If you missed this weekend’s drive there will be plenty of other opportunities to donate to Toys for Tots before the holiday season.

