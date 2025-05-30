Toyota recalls 440,000 trucks

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Toyota is recalling more than 440,000 trucks because the reverse lights can stop working.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid trucks made in the last three years can have reverse lights fail, creating a safety and visibility concerm.

Toyota says anyone with one of these trucks can take it to a dealership to get repairs made for free.