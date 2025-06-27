Tornado that destroyed a Hartland farm given EF1 rating

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, a tornado touched down near Hartland and destroyed buildings on a nearby farm.

On Thursday afternoon, the NOAA rated the tornado as an EF1, with estimated maximum winds of 105 miles per hour.

The tornado also brought down multiple power lines in the area.

According to the NOAA, the tornado touched down at 4:32 p.m. and was on the ground until 4:40 p.m.

The tornado’s path is pictured below: