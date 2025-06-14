Women’s March cancels protests following Minnesota lawmaker’s murder

(ABC 6 News) – The Women’s March canceled protests in Minnesota June 14 following the assassination of DFL state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the shooting of DFL senator John Hoffman and his wife.

“In light of the devastating attack that claimed the life of Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, we are canceling all remaining ‘Kick Out the Clowns’ events in Minnesota as law enforcement continues the search for the suspect,” said Rachel O’Leary Carmona, Executive Director of Women’s March.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the families of Rep. Hortman and the other victims, and to the communities who are grieving this horrific act of violence. We are heartbroken and outraged by this targeting of public servants and their loved ones.



“We stand firmly in our commitment to prioritizing the safety of protesters and ensuring that actions nationwide move forward peacefully and with care for our communities.”

Gov. Tim Walz tweeted that the Minnesota Department of Public Safety recommended avoiding political protests following the shootings.