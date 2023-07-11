Woman arrested, cited after disrupting Rochester City Council meeting

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman was arrested and cited after disrupting the Rochester City Council meeting on Monday evening.

Rebecca Draeger, 52, was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and charged with Obstructing the Legal Process and Disorderly Conduct, both misdemeanors. She was later released.

ABC 6 News was at the city council meeting and caught the interruption on video resulting in Draeger being escorted out by Rochester police.

Video shows Draeger refusing to leave despite being asked by Rochester Police Chief, Jim Franklin. She is then lead out of the room by Franklin and another officer.

Just before making it to the exit door, video shows Draeger falling to the ground before being dragged out of the room.