Wintry Wednesday with snow showers, cold temperatures

The first taste of wintry weather arrives on Wednesday with cold, below average temperatures, and on and off snow showers that will last through the day.

A low pressure system will move across the region today, and combined with cold air surging southward from Canada, it’ll produce enough energy to produce scattered snow showers through the day. It’s possible a few intense bands may develop which could lead to lower visibility especially in open and rural areas with winds that will gust up to 30 MPH at times.

Snow accumulations of around one inch or less are possible for most areas and will mainly be confined to grassy and elevated surfaces.

Temperatures are expected to hover around the middle 30s for highs. Given road temperatures will be near or slightly above freezing, some slippery stretches on roads are possible, especially lesser traveled roadways along with bridges and overpasses.

Snow showers will come to an end by late Wednesday evening with clouds remaining overhead and temperatures dropping into the middle 20s by Thursday morning.