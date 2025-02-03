Wintry mix possible Monday morning with falling afternoon temperatures

A storm system will slide through the region on Monday bringing the chance of a wintry mix for some with temperatures falling into the afternoon as colder air builds in behind the system.

A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet is possible especially during the morning hours and mainly across southeast Minnesota. North Iowa will likely stay dry as the system passes through north-central Minnesota. Any snow accumulations are expected to be minimal, however any areas that see a wintry mix could lead to some slippery spots.

Temperatures are expected to fall through the day going from the lower 30s during the morning into the middle 20s by afternoon as colder air builds in.

Skies will become partly cloudy and the wind will be gusty at times up to 20 mph.

Temperatures will slide back into the single digits by Tuesday morning with wind chills likely in the range of -5° to -10°.