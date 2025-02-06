Winter storm to bring accumulating snow Saturday

A winter storm system is set to bring a round of accumulating snow to the Weather First area heading into the weekend.

Snow will begin to fly overnight late Friday before becoming widespread through Saturday morning. The snow is expected to taper off late Saturday afternoon or early evening.

There is still some uncertainty in the track and strength of the system which will determine how much snow is expected to fall and where a sharp cutoff may lay out. The heaviest snow bands and higher accumulations are more likely further north near and along the I-94 corridor with moderate to lighter amounts and lower impacts near and south of I-90.

Trends will continue to be followed as more data comes in so keep updated with the forecast for those that especially have travel plans as roads will likely become slippery and snow-covered.