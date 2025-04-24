Winona County Sheriff makes arrest in 2011 death of “Baby Angel”; Baechle receives bail, GPS orders in court

(ABC 6 News) – On Thursday, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennifer Nichole Baechle in the death of an infant known as “Baby Angel.”

ABC 6 News will live-stream a Winona County press conference at 12:30 p.m. April 24.

RELATED: Investigators match possible mother in Winona area ‘Baby Angel’ cold case from 2011

According to the Winona County Detention Center, Baechle is being held for Manslaughter – 2nd Degree – Commit or Attempt and Manslaughter – 2nd Degree – Culpable Negligence.

In Winona County Court, judge Nancy Buytendorp assigned Baechle, a 43-year-old mother of two, $20,000 bail with conditions, including GPS monitoring and an order not to leave MN without permission.

Baechle could also choose to post $200,000 bail with no conditions.

Karin Sonneman with the Winona County Attorney’s Office argued that Baechle’s alleged concealment of her actions since 2011 made her a “flight risk” — as does the presumptive four-year prison sentence, if she is convicted of 2nd-degree manslaughter.

“She was 29 years old, not a scared teenager, but an adult,” Sonneman said in court.

Kurt Knuesel, defending Baechle, pointed out that she had been aware of the pending court case since the summer of 2023 and had made no attempt to flee in that time.

He also argued that Baechle turned herself in to the Winona County Jail less than an hour after the attorney’s office signed her criminal complaint.

Baechle’s next hearing is scheduled for Monday, July 7.

How we got here:

On Sept. 5, 2011, law enforcement responded to a report of a deceased baby found floating in the Mississippi River, just south of Homer in Winona County. The medical examiner determined the baby was likely born within two days of being found.

The infant had been wrapped in a bag with several angel statuettes, incense, and a pendant.

Because there was no identifying information in the bag, the Winona community began calling the infant “Baby Angel.”

A break in the case

After exhausting all leads, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office reached out to a nonprofit called Firebird Forensics Group for assistance. Firebird Forensics Group is described as a “Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy” company, and has assisted with other law enforcement investigations, including the FBI in the “Golden State Killer” case, the warrant notes.

A break in the case came in March 2023, when Firebird Forensics Group provided a possible lead to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant noted the woman currently lived in Winona.

RELATED: “Baby Angel” cold case break – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

More than a year after the warrant asking Baechle to comply with DNA testing, she has been arrested in connection with the death and booked in Winona County Jail on probable cause second-degree manslaughter. She will be arraigned in court at 11 a.m.

Manslaughter charges and arraignment

According to court documents, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) concluded on March 17, 2025, that DNA found on an incense stick found with Baby Angel matched Jennifer Baechle.

Baechle’s charging documents detail the Sept. 5, 2011 discovery of the newborn in the river.

A Sept. 6 autopsy determined that the infant had been carried to term, delivered a day or two before her discovery, and her umbilical cord had likely been cut by someone other than a medical provider — indicating the child had not received medical treatment during or after birth.

The medical examiner also noted fractures on the front and side of the infant’s skull and a brain bleed.

“A 2024 updated autopsy review concluded this ‘normally developed term female

infant sustained injuries of the head while alive,'” according to court documents.

The charging documents note that the skull injuries were not the type of injury that would have occurred with the help of a medical professional during delivery — even if forceps had been used in the delivery.

The court documents detail the March 2023 Firebird Forensics Group tip about Jennifer Baechle, and Winona County’s communication with Baechle, then her legal counsel.

According to court documents, in March 2024, deputies served the search warrant to collect Baechle’s DNA, which went to the BCA lab.

The lab concluded that the genetic matches between Baechle and Baby Angel were 570,000 times more likely to occur in a biological child of Baechle than in someone unrelated.

“The report concluded that this was very strong evidence to support the biological relationship between Defendant and the unidentified female infant as being a biological mother-daughter relationship,” court documents read. “As the biological mother of the infant, Defendant had a duty to seek medical care on behalf of the infant during pregnancy, birth, and immediately after birth.”

Court documents claim that Winona County deputies spoke with people close to Baechle, who said that in 2011, they were out of contact with her — she had been living in her van around Winona.

“Deputies showed Defendant’s family members photographs of the items found with the infant in the bag,” court documents read. “Family members immediately recognized the blue pendant as belonging to Defendant. Deputies were also told that Defendant collected angels. They described giving an angel ornament to Defendant every Christmas.”