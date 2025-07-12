Wildfire smoke to make for hazy sunshine Sunday

Canadian wildfire smoke will make for hazy skies through Sunday as the weekend comes to a close.

A low pressure trough will push into the northern Great Lakes region through the end of the weekend resulting in northwest upper-air flow out of Canada. Due to the wildfires in portions of that country, the smoke from those fires will drift south into the Upper Midwest resulting in hazy skies with some possibly mixing down to the surface. As a result, an **AIR QUALITY ALERT** is in place for all of Minnesota until at least 9:00 AM on Monday.

The wildfire smoke will make for hazy sunshine on Sunday with temperatures expecting to be around or slightly above average as late afternoon highs push into the lower-to-middle- 80s.

Dew point temperatures are expected to be around the lower 60s so the humidity will be noticeable, but certainly not terrible.

It’ll be a breezy day with a southwest wind gusting up to 25 mph at times.

A cold front is expected to fire a few showers and thunderstorms over western Minnesota during the late afternoon and early evening hours. These are expected to move southeast, but as daytime heating and instability wanes, they will likely weaken or completely fizzle out by the time they get into the Weather First area. Other than a few passing clouds from the front, temperatures will drop into the middle 60s by Monday morning.