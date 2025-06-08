Wildfire smoke returns Sunday, warmer, mainly dry

An *AIR QUALITY ALERT* will go into effect at 11:00PM Saturday, June 7th, and will remain in effect until 11:00PM Sunday, June 8th for all of Minnesota. This alert does not include Northern Iowa, but hazardous air quality is possible in Northern Iowa Sunday for sensitive health groups.

After a soggier day across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, skies are clearing, with many last minute 70F temperature readings popping up around the area.

Temperatures will cool gradually into the 60F’s this evening, dropping into the upper 50F’s overnight tonight. Winds will remain out of the south, between 5 to 10 mph.

Cloud cover will begin to increase once again after midnight tonight, along with the precipitation chances. A cold front will swing through the area around sunrise Sunday, bringing a narrow corridor of showers, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder, with it.

The best chance for showers is between 3AM-8AM across the region, primarily north of I-90. Because this rain band will swing through so quickly, most locations will see rainfall accumulations under a tenth of an inch.

Behind the cold front, skies will clear, but smoke from the Canadian wildfires will quickly return. Because of the tendency for air to sink behind cold fronts, elevated wildfire smoke is expected to make its way to the surface throughout the day Sunday.

Air quality will be in the orange category across all of Minnesota, meaning the air will be hazardous for sensitive health groups (including those with Asthma, COPD, any heart diseases etc.).

Through Sunday afternoon, upper level low pressure will begin to track in from the northwest, cooling temperatures aloft. This will create just enough instability across the area for a spotty shower or thunderstorm, but most, if not all, locations will remain dry.

Otherwise, we will have a mix of sun and clouds, with high temperatures in the low-mid 70F’s. Winds will become breezy out of the west, between 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times. Dew points will be in the comfortable range, mainly in the 40F’s across much of the region.