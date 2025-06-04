Wildfire smoke disperses Wednesday with sunshine, warm temperatures

The wildfire smoke that has gripped much of the Weather First area over the last several days will begin to disperse on Wednesday with sunshine returning along with warm and near average temperatures.

A combination of smoke and fog will lead to lower visibility across much of the area to start the day before gradually dispersing through the morning as it pushes east and south. An AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in place for much of Minnesota until Noon, and for all of Iowa until 6:00 AM on Thursday. The air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups or even some healthy individuals before the smoke clears out.

High pressure will build overhead with a mainly sunny sky expected through the day with some clouds likely popping up by afternoon. There may also be some residual smoke aloft with filtered sun at times.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the middle 70s for afternoon highs which is near average for early June. The wind will also be light out of the north.

A few passing clouds are possible through Wednesday night as temperatures are expected to fall into the middle 50s by Thursday morning along with a light-to-calm wind.