What the Tech? Siri settlement

(ABC 6 News) – Have you ever accidentally triggered Siri on your Apple device? You’re not alone, and it turns out, those accidental activations might actually be worth some money. A class action lawsuit against Apple regarding Siri’s potential to record private conversations without users’ knowledge has resulted in a settlement, and you could be eligible for a payout.

The lawsuit, filed by iPhone users, alleges that Apple’s voice assistant recorded private conversations without users being aware. The complainants claimed they noticed targeted advertisements related to conversations they had near their Siri-enabled devices, leading them to believe that Siri was listening and using that information for advertising purposes. Specifically, some users reported seeing ads for products they had only discussed verbally, like Air Jordans and Olive Garden. Apple denies any wrongdoing but has agreed to a $95 million settlement to resolve the matter.

Here’s the important part: If you owned any Apple device with Siri between September 17th, 2014, and December 31st of last year, you may be entitled to a portion of the settlement. The payout is up to $20 per Siri-enabled device. So, if you owned an iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, and an Apple Watch, that could add up to $80. You can even claim for older devices you no longer own.

To file a claim, you’ll need to visit the official settlement website. On the site, you’ll be required to enter the serial numbers and model numbers of your eligible Apple devices. You can find these details in the settings of your current devices. For older devices, you might need to search your email inbox for purchase receipts or log into your Apple account to view your purchase history.

Time is of the essence! The deadline to file a claim is July 2nd. It’s crucial to be aware of potential scams. The official settlement website will not ask for your password, so be cautious of any site that does. The website will ask for your banking information to deposit the money if approved. You can also opt to receive a paper check in the mail.

Remember, you could receive up to $100, even if you no longer own the device, as long as it falls within the eligible period. If you want more detailed information, including the direct link to the settlement website, you can check for a web story that provides additional resources and guidance. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to claim your share of the Siri settlement.

By the way, it isn’t just Apple. Google and Amazon have faced scrutiny for privacy concerns around the accidental activation and recorded conversations used for marketing or training. Some of those lawsuits are still pending.

To see if you are eligible and file a claim, visit https://www.lopezvoiceassistantsettlement.com/