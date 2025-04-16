What the Tech? Gadgets for a messy desk

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Let’s face it, most of us struggle with desk clutter. Papers, notes, gadgets, and a tangle of wires often create a chaotic environment. If a messy desk truly reflects a cluttered mind, it’s time to bring some order to our workspaces. Here are a few gadgets and tools to help you reclaim your desk and boost your productivity.

While some of history’s brightest minds, like Thomas Edison and Albert Einstein, were known for their messy desks, for the rest of us, a tidy space can make a world of difference. Start with the most obvious culprit: wires. Going wireless with your keyboard and mouse is an easy win, instantly eliminating at least two pesky cables. Wireless peripherals are now affordable and readily available.

Of course, you can’t eliminate all wires, but you can certainly hide them. Magnetic organizers from brands like Anker and simple, inexpensive clips can help you tuck away charging cables, portable hard drive wires, and docking station cords when not in use. Only pull them out when you need them, keeping your desk surface clean.

Don’t forget the wires lurking beneath your desk. Baskets that clamp onto the back of your desk are perfect for stowing away charging bricks and even an extra power strip. Outlet covers with built-in mini-extension cables can further streamline your setup, transforming a messy tangle into a neat and organized power source.

Spare cables taking up valuable drawer space? Invest in storage boxes specifically designed for USB and lightning charging cables. Keep them all in one place, easily accessible but out of sight. If you frequently use portable hard drives and flash drives, consider a USB hub that can be mounted to your desk. With just one cable connecting to your computer, you can manage multiple devices effortlessly. Further eliminating the need for more cables and wires.

Finally, let’s address the post-it note explosion. Erasable whiteboards offer a reusable solution for jotting down notes and phone numbers. Wipe them clean when you’re done. Alternatively, mini notebooks from Rocketbook allow you to write notes, scan them with your phone, and automatically send them to your preferred apps like Apple Notes or Google Drive. Then, simply wipe the page clean with a damp cloth.

A messy desk may say “I’m so busy”, but a clutter-free workspace may remove distractions.