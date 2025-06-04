What the Tech? Father’s Day Gift Ideas

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Father’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking to go beyond the usual tie or grill tools, consider diving into the world of high-tech gadgets. For those willing to splurge a bit, here are three top-tier tech gifts that are sure to impress any dad.

First up, let’s talk about the Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses. Of all the gadgets I’ve tried since last Father’s Day, this is my favorite, and I use it almost every day.

These aren’t your average shades; they’re smart glasses packed with features. Imagine sunglasses with built-in speakers, cameras, and AI assistance. These stylish glasses allow dad to take photos, record 1080p video at 30 frames per second, play music, and take phone calls—all hands-free. With a simple “Hey Meta, record video,” capturing moments becomes effortless. The AI integration also means he can ask, “Hey Meta, what’s this?” and get instant answers. I especially appreciate the updates that add new features several times a year. The latest is translation, where the glasses will interpret what someone is saying in a different language and audibly speak what they are saying in English through the speakers.

These high-tech sunglasses come with a rechargeable case and start at $299, making them a cool and practical gift.

Next, for the dad who takes pride in his lawn but dreads mowing it, the Eufy Robot Lawn Mower is a game-changer. Think of it as a Roomba for the grass. This robotic mower uses AI to map the yard and then cuts in precise, even rows. When the battery runs low, it automatically returns to its charging station and resumes mowing where it left off. So you can keep it working around the clock. It even knows when rain is forecasted so it stays inside its charging hub. At around $1,500, this gadget saves hours of yard work each week, giving dad more time to relax or pursue other interests.

Finally, if there has been a debate about putting a TV over the fireplace due to aesthetic concerns, the Samsung Frame TV offers the perfect compromise. When not in use, this TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art. With hundreds of images to choose from or the option to upload personal photos, it seamlessly blends into the home decor. The latest versions feature mini-LED technology for vibrant colors and excellent contrast, whether watching a movie or displaying artwork. While the price ranges from $800 to $1,500, these TVs frequently go on sale.

These high-tech gifts are sure to bring a smile to any dad’s face this Father’s Day, showing him just how much he’s appreciated. (He’ll be happy he had children).