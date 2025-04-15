What the Tech? Appraise collectibles with Google Lens

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Do you have boxes of childhood treasures gathering dust in your closet? Baseball cards, figurines, Beanie Babies – we all collected something growing up. And let’s be honest, we probably thought some of those items would be worth a fortune someday. But how do you actually determine their value? While taking your collection to a professional appraiser is one option, your smartphone might hold the key. Specifically, the Google app and its handy Google Lens feature.

It turns out, that app you already have on your phone can give you a pretty good idea of what your collectibles might be worth. Whether it’s a baseball card, a Barbie doll, an antique lamp, or a comic book, Google Lens can help you explore its potential market value.

Here’s how you can use Google Lens to get a sense of what your collectibles might be worth:

● Open the Google App: Start by opening the Google app on your smartphone.

● Find Google Lens: Look for the Google Lens option, which is typically located near the search bar. It often looks like a camera icon.

● Frame Your Item: Position your collectible within the frame on your phone’s screen. This could be anything from a baseball card to a vintage toy.

● Snap and Search: Take a photo of the item. Google Lens will then search the internet to find places where the item is listed for sale.

● Check Listings: Google Lens will show you listings from various online platforms, including eBay. You’ll see the prices at which the item is currently being offered. For example, you might see a baseball card listed for $9 or a basketball card for over $100.

● See Sold Prices: To get a more realistic idea of value, change the filter on eBay (if available) to see what the item has actually sold for in the past, not just what people are asking for it now.

● Explore Various Collectibles: Try this with different items. You might be surprised to find that some of your collectibles, like Beanie Babies, aren’t worth as much as you hoped. On the other hand, you might discover hidden gems!

● Use for Thrift Shopping: Google Lens is also a great tool when you’re out thrifting or at estate sales. You can quickly look up items to get information and see if they’re worth purchasing.

Keep in mind that this method isn’t a foolproof way to determine an exact value. The condition

of your item plays a significant role in its worth, and professional grading might be necessary for

truly valuable pieces. However, Google Lens offers a super easy and fun way to get a general

idea of what your collectibles are worth and whether they might be worth getting professionally

appraised.