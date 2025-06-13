What the Tech? Ads and Streaming

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Remember the good old days of “cutting the cord”? The promise was simple: ditch expensive cable TV, endless channels you never watched, and most importantly, commercials.

For a while, streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime delivered on that promise, offering an ad-free (or at least ad-light) viewing experience. But if you’ve noticed more interruptions lately, you’re not alone. The commercial creep is real, and it’s turning your streaming experience into a familiar, and frustrating, echo of traditional cable.

It’s no illusion. These platforms are quietly, but steadily, increasing the number of ad breaks, even for their paying subscribers. Let’s break down what you’re actually sitting through.

Netflix, a pioneer in the ad-free model, launched its ad-supported tier roughly three years ago. This $8 a month option, which has become one of its fastest-growing plans, comes with about 4 to 5 minutes of ads every hour. While this is less than what you’d find on traditional TV, it’s a significant shift for a platform we loved for uninterrupted binge-watching.

Amazon Prime, another major player, also jumped on the ad bandwagon in early 2024. They initially promised a “limited” number of ads at the start of a show and around 2 minutes of commercials per hour on their standard plan. However, reports from Adweek suggest that Amazon has quietly doubled these interruptions, with viewers now seeing up to 6 minutes of commercials per hour. This is particularly jarring for subscribers who already pay a hefty $140 annually for their Prime membership.

Hulu, on its basic plan, is perhaps the most ad-heavy of the major streamers, clocking in around 9 minutes of commercials every hour. This puts it uncomfortably close to the commercial load you’d typically find on cable TV channels.

What makes these increased ad loads even more frustrating is their placement. There’s nothing quite like being engrossed in a thrilling car chase or a pivotal dramatic moment, only for the screen to suddenly cut to a commercial break.

Unlike free platforms like Tubi, Pluto, and the Roku Channel, where ads are expected, these interruptions feel more disruptive because you’re actively paying for the service.

So, what’s a viewer to do? If you want to escape the commercials, you’ll have to dig deeper into your pockets. Ad-free plans on Netflix and Hulu will set you back an extra $10 a month. For Amazon Prime Video, even with an existing $140 Prime subscription, removing ads will cost you an additional $3 a month.

As streaming services continue to seek new revenue streams, the trend of increasing ad exposure is likely to continue. The burning question for viewers remains: how much is too much? The line between a premium, ad-free experience and just another version of cable TV is becoming increasingly blurred.