What if the flooding in Texas happened here?

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The tragic flooding that has taken at least 100 lives in Central Texas continues to gain national attention early this week. Significant flooding has also taken place in other parts of the country, including the Piedmont region of the Carolina’s, due to Tropical Storm Chantal.

While flooding to the scale of what is taking place in Texas is rare, it is a real possibility, no matter where you live. Flash flooding is also extremely difficult to predict.

“Predicting heavy rainfall and flooding is one of the most challenging roles of being a forecaster in the National Weather Service. It is tremendously difficult when you are trying to predict the volume of rainfall that could lead to flooding, because there are so many different factors that have to be taken into consideration” said Michael Kurz, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service of La Crosse.

These factors come down to the amount of moisture in the air, soil, if there is enough energy for storm development, and how quickly storms will be moving. River levels are also a factor in where flooding takes place, and how much the water can rise.

Flash flooding can be extremely localized and not impact each location the same. “You can end up with flash flooding on a very local scale, at times, under a mile, in some instances, the impacts are very localized” says Mike.

If flash flooding is imminent, or taking place, the National Weather Service will issue a Flash Flood Warning, and urge you to seek higher ground. Even if you do not encounter flash flooding yourself, it’s better to heed the warnings than risk being exposed to the power of water.

In some instances, these flood warnings are issued in the middle of the night…what then? The most effective way to receive warnings in this instance is NOAA weather radio.

“A NOAA weather radio, you can program it to alert just for your county, and it will alert when warnings are issued just for your county, and it will wake you up guaranteed.” said Mike.

Battery powered NOAA weather radios are easy to find online, relatively inexpensive, and easy to operate. Most importantly, they could save your life.

Having more than one way to receive severe weather warnings is also very important, just in case your phone dies, or the power is out. “We want you to have multiple ways, whether that’s your phone, whether that’s internet, NOAA weather radio, local tv and radio, even word of mouth. Have multiple ways to be able to receive a warning if one is issued for your area, especially at night, you don’t want something to fail and leave you without getting that warning information” says Mike.

The best thing for you to do when there is a concern for flooding, is to be aware of the situation, and heed the advice of the National Weather Service, local meteorologists, and local officials.

There are ways you can help the National Weather Service as well in flood related instances. A program known as CoCoRaHs is a public survey of daily rainfall totals across the entire United States. These frequent rainfall reports allow meteorologists to assess the level of flood concern for each location. This could very well allow the National Weather Service to issue warnings sooner, potentially saving lives.

“One of the challenges of predicting flash flood warnings and occurrence is just the limited number of gauges and of both river and rainfall gauges out there…the more observers we have to report and measure these events, the more it will help the National Weather Service to issue these timely and accurate flood reports,” said Mike.

For warnings issued by the National Weather Service, as well as local forecasts, click here:

National Weather Service

For more information on how to become a member of CoCoRaHs, click here:

CoCoRaHS – Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network