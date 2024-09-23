West Concord man sentenced in chainsaw threat case

ABC 6 NEWS — A West Concord man has been convicted and sentenced for a 2023 assault charge.

Russell Amiot, 48, was sentenced on Friday to a year of probation, along with 13 days in jail which he had already served.

The assault happened on June 7, 2023 when a deputy from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office approached Amiot after a neighbor had called in saying he had threatened him.

According to court documents, Amiot was “rude, agitated, swearing, and aggressive” towards the deputy. The deputy then talked to the neighbor, who said that Amiot had threatened to cut him up with the chainsaw he was using to cut a tree branch.

Amiot was charged with one felony 2nd-degree assault charge, one felony terroristic threat charge, a gross misdemeanor 5th-degree assault charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. While this case was still in court, a warrant was served for Amiot’s arrest, after he failed to make a hearing earlier this month.

Amiot was arrested on the warrant Sept. 17, and pleaded guilty to the charge of 5th-degree assault.

Amiot took an Alford plea, meaning he maintained he had not committed the crime, but conceded that the court had enough evidence to convict him of it.