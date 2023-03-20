West Concord man arrested with altered firearm, according to RPD

(ABC 6 News) – A West Concord man was taken into custody following a traffic stop-turned-firearm-arrest Friday evening.

According to Rochester police, officers conducted a traffic stop at about 10:39 p.m. March 17.

Officers saw a vehicle that belonged to a resident with a revoked license at Broadway Avenue and 2nd Street NW.

The owner of the car was not driving. However, officers claimed to smell marijuana as 32-year-old Joshua Kuehl, the driver, spoke to them.

Officers searched Kuehl and the vehicle, and allegedly located a 9 mm pistol with the serial number scratched off, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Kuehl faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, alteration of a firearm, and 5th-degree controlled substance possession, according to Rochester police.