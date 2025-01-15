Welcome to Millville sign stolen

(ABC 6 News) – In Wabasha County, one city is missing a sign welcoming visitors to town.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that the Welcome to Millville sign was stolen sometime during the week of February 13.

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in finding the sign, and are encouraging anyone with any information on the subject to contact the sheriff’s office at (651) 565-3361 or call their toll-free tip line at (866) 377-6111.