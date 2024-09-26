Police still searching for Owatonna shooting suspect

ABC 6 NEWS — The Owatonna Police Department is still searching for the suspect of a shooting that happened over the weekend.

According to a press release from the City of Owatonna, on Saturday, September 21, OPD responded to a call about a fight and gunfire outside of a residence in the city.

When police arrived, they say the shooting suspect had fled the scene, and police arrested two individuals; one for a domestic assault charge and one for an outstanding warrant in Hennepin County.

Police say an investigation is ongoing into the incident, and at this point there has been no word on any injuries or if the shooting suspect has been arrest. OPD says there is no reason to believe there’s any immediate threat to the community.

Multiple agencies, including the Minnesota State Patrol, assisted at the scene.